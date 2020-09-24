Laurent Koscielny finally breaks silence with message to Arsenal fans over Bordeaux shirt stunt

Former Arsenal star Laurent Koscielny has apologised to fans of his old club for the stunt he pulled when he left to join Bordeaux.

Gooners may remember that Koscielny’s announcement video at Bordeaux featured him taking off his Arsenal shirt and revealing his new colours underneath.

This was not taken well by many Arsenal fans, as it seemed like a real show of disrespect to the Gunners after such a long and successful career at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking about it now, Koscielny admits he did not realise it would go down as badly as it did, and he’s taken the opportunity to apologise to the Arsenal fans that he upset with his actions.

Video: Former club captain Laurent Koscielny removes the Arsenal shirt to show that of his new club, Bordeaux. [@girondins] #afc pic.twitter.com/2jd6ZuJWaT — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 6, 2019

“I had 9 incredible years there, lots of memories with this club. I know that my announcement video at Bordeaux caused a bit of a stir, I want to apologise to the fans for that, I didn’t expect it to affect them in the way that it did,” he said.

Koscielny was a fan favourite for much of his time in north London so one imagines Arsenal fans won’t find it too hard to forgive him for this one-off incident.