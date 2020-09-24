Liverpool star Takumi Minamino is in from the start for tonight’s Carabao Cup clash with Lincoln City.

The Japan international has long been tipped for big things at Anfield, though he’s been a little slow to get going since his January transfer window move from Red Bull Salzburg.

Still, a lot of Liverpool fans are clearly excited to see Minamino get his opportunity in the first XI tonight, with many tweeting that they’re expecting a masterclass from him.

Liverpool have made many changes to their line up, so it might not be a typically free-flowing performance from the Reds.

The team news is in – Tsimikas starts and Jota is on the bench! What do we think of that, Reds?! ? #LFC #EFLCup pic.twitter.com/NkSj5RkW8M — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 24, 2020

That said, there’s plenty of quality in this team and most would still expect them to be major favourites against a side like Lincoln.

Can Minamino make the most of this chance to shine tonight? These Liverpool fans seem to think so, though it may end up proving to be little more than wishful thinking…

Minamino masterclass incoming https://t.co/ICtdcGt50L — El Niño ??? (@john_lfc29) September 24, 2020

Minamino to shine and destroy Lincoln. Heard it here first https://t.co/28TM79VedH — drashkarm* (@drashkarm) September 24, 2020

TAKUMI MINAMINO GOAL INCOMING — LIVERPOOL FC LEAGUE CHAMPIONS ??? (@mosalahcious) September 24, 2020

Time to shine Takumi Minamino — Jan Vrábel (@JanVrabel) September 24, 2020