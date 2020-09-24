Menu

“Special talent” – Liverpool ace earns huge praise from these Reds fans after performance vs Lincoln

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is earning big praise from fans as they react to his performance against Lincoln on Twitter.

The 19-year-old is yet to fully establish himself as a regular for the Liverpool first-team, but he announced himself with a memorable solo goal against Everton in the FA Cup last season.

MORE: Video: Jones’ sublime finishes take Liverpool clear at Lincoln

Since then, Jones has continued to impress when he’s managed to get on the pitch, and he had another eye-catching performance for Liverpool as they thrashed Lincoln City 7-2 in the Carabao Cup this evening.

The teenager scored twice, with both goals well-taken efforts to show once again why he’s such a big prospect and should have a very bright future at Anfield.

Unsurprisingly, it seems loads of LFC supporters are taking notice of Jones’ huge potential as many praise him as a “special talent” and use similar superlatives after watching him in action this evening.

Read on for some of the Twitter reaction from excited Liverpool fans…

