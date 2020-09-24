Liverpool do something no Premier League club has done in 13 years during victory over Lincoln

Liverpool have become the first English top flight club since 2007 to score at least four goals from outside the penalty area in a single game.

According to Opta in the tweet below, the Reds are the first side to do this since Manchester United against Roma in their Champions League thrashing of the Serie A side back in the 2006/07 season…

4 – Liverpool are the first English top-flight side to score at least four times from outside the box in the same match since Manchester United beat Roma 7-1 back in April 2007 in the Champions League. Range. #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/3RSR6qQ80X — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 24, 2020

Liverpool managed this in their 7-2 thrashing of Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup this evening, with Jurgen Klopp’s men scoring some absolute stunners.

The pick of the bunch was probably Xherdan Shaqiri’s superb free-kick in the first half, but Takumi Minamino and Curtis Jones also put away some lovely efforts.

Liverpool fans will no doubt be thrilled with their team’s sharp shooting, and it’s quite something to match a record that had stood for so long.

Liverpool’s win now sets up a tie against Arsenal in the next round of the Carabao Cup.