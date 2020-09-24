Liverpool will be without a trio of key players as they look to get past Lincoln City in their Carabao Cup third round tie on Thursday night.

The Merseyside giants will be looking to extend their positive start to the new campaign after back-to-back wins in the Premier League by advancing to the next round of the League Cup unscathed.

Changes could be made to the line-up to rotate and rest players with the Reds hosting Arsenal at Anfield on Monday night, but it sounds as though a strong XI will be put out in midweek.

As noted by the club’s official site, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip won’t be available for selection for Jurgen Klopp as they remain sidelined, but there is better news for Liverpool fans as they could see two new signings in action.

It’s added that both Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas are in contention to make their competitive debuts for Liverpool, but time will tell if Klopp is open to the idea of throwing them into this tie or if he will slowly integrate the pair into his plans.

Assistant manager Pepijn Ljinders notes in the report above that it’s likely to be a strong team that they put out, and so evidently Liverpool are taking the competition seriously and want to ensure that they remain in contention for another piece of silverware this season.

Given the strength and depth they have in the current squad, it surely won’t be too difficult to rotate and still put out a side capable of coming away with a win, but time will tell if Jota and Tsimikas feature as well as how many other regular first-team stars also start the game.