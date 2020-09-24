Video: Lucas Ocampos scores cheeky no-look penalty to put Sevilla ahead vs Bayern Munich

Sevilla have gone 1-0 up against Bayern Munich in tonight’s Super Cup clash thanks to a superb penalty from Lucas Ocampos.

Watch below as the Argentina international coolly slots home with what appears to be the ‘no-look’ technique that tricks Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer…

Ocampos is a fine player and very enjoyable to watch on his day, and this could prove to be a big moment in tonight’s game.

Sevilla won the Europa League last season and could now surprise Champions League winners Bayern to lift yet another trophy.