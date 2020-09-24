Man City will have to splash out €70m in order to land world-class transfer target

Man City will reportedly have to splash out around €70m if they wish to prise long-time transfer target Kalidou Koulibaly away from Napoli before the transfer window deadline.

The Senegalese international has firmly established himself as one of the top centre-halves in Europe during his stint in Naples, and so it comes as no surprise that he is consistently linked with interest from elsewhere.

With Pep Guardiola perhaps looking to shore his backline up this year, Man City have been regularly paired with a swoop for Koulibaly, but it is still suggested that they will have to dig deep into their pockets to prise him away from the Serie A giants.

As reported by Calciomercato, Man City and PSG are still interested in the commanding defensive ace, but his valuation remains set at around €70m. If those demands aren’t met, then Napoli are being tipped to hold strong and keep Koulibaly for another year.

Time will tell if either City or PSG can put an offer on the table that convinces them to sell, but with the season now underway and the Partenopei not budging from demanding a hefty figure to green light an exit, it surely casts doubt over a deal being done now.

Man City already swooped for Nathan Ake earlier this summer, but if there is still interest in Koulibaly, perhaps Guardiola is still keen to bolster that area of his squad to ensure that they have a solid foundation on which to go out and win games and compete for major honours.