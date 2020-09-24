Manchester United legend fires warning to Red Devils over Jadon Sancho transfer

Manchester United legend Andrew Cole has warned his old club about splashing out on the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The England international has been linked time and time again with Man Utd this summer, and the latest from the Daily Mirror is that they’re not giving up on bringing him to Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen if United will eventually succeed in agreeing a deal for Sancho, but Cole has cautioned that the club might do better to spend all that money on two or three players instead of going all in for one.

The former Red Devils striker suggests that Sancho alone might not be enough to turn Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side into Premier League title contenders.

Speaking to Team Talk, Cole said: “Putting Jadon Sancho in that Man United team would not mean they win the league this season, far from it. He is a talented kid, really talented, but he will not change everything for United.

“If you don’t get Sancho and you move on to someone else. You might sign someone who could achieve more than Sancho in the long run.

“Sometimes we get caught up in big names. But the one underneath is just as good even if he has got less of a name. Bringing in two or three players with that money might be a more sensible route.

“Transfers are not easy to get done, especially in the current climate, when you are going for top players that other teams are also in the mix for.”

United fans will probably agree with this assessment, as there’s so much in this current squad that needs to be improved on.

However, Sancho is also an elite young talent and it might be hard to sign him in the future as Europe’s giants will surely all be in for him if he continues to improve at this rate.