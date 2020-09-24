Meeting held: Tottenham in talks over €50m-rated target but no agreement yet

Tottenham officials reportedly held a meeting with their Inter counterparts in Milan on Wednesday as they eye a swoop for defender Milan Skriniar.

Spurs are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the transfer window closing as Jose Mourinho brings in reinforcements to make them increasingly competitive in his first full season at the helm.

SEE MORE: (Photos) Dele Alli all smiles in Tottenham training despite recent speculation

Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon arrived last week to add to the likes of Matt Doherty and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and there could yet be at least another one more new signing set to arrive in north London.

As noted by Fabrizio Romano in his tweet below, a meeting was held between Tottenham and Inter officials with Skriniar said to be the subject of those discussions, as the Slovakian international is linked with a move to England.

However, it’s stressed that no agreement has been reached as of yet, as there is a significant difference between valuations of the player between the two clubs, as Inter are said to have put a €60m price-tag on their defensive ace, while Tottenham value him at €50m with add-ons included.

In turn, it remains to be seen if a compromise can be reached between the two parties or not, while it’s added by Romano that Ruben Dias is an alternative option for Tottenham, and so they could switch their focus to him if they are unable to make a breakthrough in talks with Inter over Skriniar.

The 25-year-old would certainly be a top-class signing given how important he has been to the Serie A giants in recent years, and it’s arguably quite a surprise that the Nerazzurri are even considering an exit for him given he is still expected to play a fundamental role for Antonio Conte moving forward if he did indeed stay in Italy.