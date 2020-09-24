Video: Arsenal ace spotted giving surprise angry reaction to opening goal vs Leicester

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah can be seen reacting angrily to the opening goal against Leicester City last night.

Somewhat surprisingly, the young Gunners forward looks clearly annoyed once the ball goes into the back of the net via a deflection…

Found Eddie’s reaction to the first goal interesting, he was genuinely angry that he didn’t bag. pic.twitter.com/d6v4mZKzGC — matt (@HaIeEndEra) September 24, 2020

It’s unclear why Nketiah reacted this way, but it seems like he might have been annoyed at Nicolas Pepe for not passing to him when he was in a good position.

Given that Arsenal scored from this passage of play, this frustration seems a little misplaced, but it’s also good to see the youngster’s desire to get on the score sheet, which he later did anyway.