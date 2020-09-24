One out, one in: Arsenal could offload star to help fund £54m pursuit of classy target

Arsenal have been linked with moving on Alexandre Lacazette in a bid to raise funds to finance their swoop for Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar.

It’s been a positive start to the new season for the Gunners on and off the pitch as not only are they in a good run of form, but they were boosted by the signing of a new contract from talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang earlier this month too.

SEE MORE: Arsenal transfer news: Swoop for Brazilian ace touted, Gunners ace edging closer to exit

In turn, they’ll want to keep that going and continue to improve where possible, and it’s been suggested that their transfer activity in this window may not be over just yet.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with the classy 22-year-old Aouar this summer, with Mikel Arteta seemingly keen to add more quality and creativity to his squad in the final third.

As reported by The Sun, it’s claimed that they could look to cash in on Lacazette in order to help raise the funds needed for Aouar, with Lyon said to be valuing him at around £54m.

Others are linked with an exit too including the likes Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi and Hector Bellerin, but it’s suggested that if they don’t move on, then Arteta may well think about an exit for Lacazette even though he’s made a positive start to the new campaign too.

That potential exit would arguably leave Arsenal light up front though, and so it’s something that they will have to give careful consideration to in order to ensure that they don’t weaken themselves and leave themselves short in key areas just to bring in another creative talent.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but with the report going on to add that little progress has been made in contract talks with Lacazette, with his current deal set to expire in 2022, it could also raise concerns that an exit might materialise.