Video: Liverpool hit seven thanks to well-taken Divock Origi finish

Liverpool striker Divock Origi has scored a fine goal to make it 7-2 to the Reds against Lincoln City in a crazy game in the Carabao Cup.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been on fire tonight with some well-taken finishes from a number of their players, with Origi getting in on the act with this neat strike…

Origi has not often been a regular for Liverpool, but this goal is a reminder of what he can do, and how useful a backup option he is for the Merseyside giants.

Takumi Minamino and Curtis Jones have also been among LFC’s scorers in tonight’s game.