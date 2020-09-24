Menu

Video: Liverpool hit seven thanks to well-taken Divock Origi finish

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool striker Divock Origi has scored a fine goal to make it 7-2 to the Reds against Lincoln City in a crazy game in the Carabao Cup.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been on fire tonight with some well-taken finishes from a number of their players, with Origi getting in on the act with this neat strike…

Origi has not often been a regular for Liverpool, but this goal is a reminder of what he can do, and how useful a backup option he is for the Merseyside giants.

Takumi Minamino and Curtis Jones have also been among LFC’s scorers in tonight’s game.

More Stories Divock Origi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.