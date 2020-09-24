Photo: Classy Jose Mourinho fulfils promise to journalist ahead of Europa League game

Jose Mourinho has fulfilled his promise to a Macedonian journalist who made a heartfelt request to the Tottenham boss for a photograph this week.

As seen in the video below, Igor Aleksandrovic asked if he could get a photo taken with the Spurs boss during his trip to Macedonia this week in honour of his late father who he revealed had idolised the Portuguese tactician.

SEE MORE: Agent of Tottenham target travels to London as meeting planned to discuss swoop

Mourinho insisted that regardless of the result of the game, he would be happy to take the photo with Igor, and he hasn’t disappointed as seen in the tweet below.

The pair have posed for a picture ahead of Tottenham’s game with Shkendija in their Europa League qualifying tie on Thursday evening, and ultimately it’s a classy gesture from Mourinho as he has undoubtedly made Igor a happy man.

Focus will soon switch to the game itself though, with Mourinho and Spurs hoping to advance to the next round of qualifying as they aim to reach the group stage of the competition.