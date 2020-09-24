The Premier League table since Mikel Arteta became Arsenal manager

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has done a fine job since becoming Gunners boss, with the Premier League table in that time reflecting how he’s slowly but surely closing the gap on the club’s rivals.

Most notably, Arteta helped Arsenal win the FA Cup final back in August, and followed it up with a Community Shield victory to kick-start the new campaign.

Still, it’s the league table that really reflects a team’s form, and this from Opta man Orbinho shows just how good a job Arteta is doing…

Here's the Premier League since Arteta took over 1 Liverpool 56

2 Man City 46

3 Man Utd 41

4 Arsenal 39

5 Chelsea 37

6 Spurs 36

7 Everton 36

8 Wolves 35 — Orbinho (@Orbinho) September 24, 2020

Arsenal are back in the top four at last, at least on these numbers, but it suggests they could be in with a real chance of finishing above the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham this season, unlike in recent years.

The north Londoners only managed to finish 8th last term, their lowest finish in 25 years, so it’s crucial they can establish themselves as serious top four contenders again.

Liverpool remain comfortably top of the pile, which will surprise few, but Arsenal are close enough to Manchester City and Manchester United to suggest Arteta has the team moving in the right direction.