Manchester United are reportedly ready to pay around £32million for the transfer of Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico.

The Argentina international has shone during his time in the Eredivisie and could be ideal for Man Utd as an upgrade on the unconvincing Luke Shaw.

Don Balon also claim Barcelona have been interested in Tagliafico to provide competition for Jordi Alba, but the Spanish outlet claim United seem to be moving ahead in the race for a deal as they’re prepared to pay £32m for him.

Man Utd fans will no doubt hope a deal can be struck for Tagliafico, and it would be an added boost if they could get in there ahead of a big name like Barca.

The 28-year-old looks solid defensively and offers plenty of quality going forward too, having formed a key part of this impressive Ajax side in recent times.

The Dutch giants have also seen star names like Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong, Hakim Ziyech and Donny van de Beek raided by Europe’s elite in the last couple of years.