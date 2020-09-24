Manchester United accelerating talks over potential €25m transfer

Manchester United are reportedly accelerating transfer talks over Porto left-back Alex Telles.

The Red Devils could do with signing Telles as an upgrade on Luke Shaw at left-back, and it looks like they’re intensifying efforts to get the Brazilian in at Old Trafford.

This is according to Sport Witness, citing the print edition of Portuguese newspaper A Bola, who add that Telles could move to Man Utd for around €25million.

The 27-year-old has done well to impress in his time in Portugal and it would be interesting to see how he gets on in the Premier League if this move can be finalised.

Telles looks to have the all-round qualities to improve United at left-back, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer only managing one signing so far this summer in the form of Donny van de Beek.

More strengthening is surely needed, however, after MUFC failed to win a trophy last season and only narrowly scraped into the top four.