With so many fixtures in September, Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham are in real need of strength in depth incase of early season injuries.

Premier League, Carabao Cup and Europa League fixtures are all coming thick and fast, and Mourinho can ill afford another situation similar to last season where Harry Kane was sidelined for three months without sufficient cover.

To that end, the Portuguese appears to be close to securing another striker to bolster the north Londoners’ attacking ranks.

According to CMTV and cited by talkSPORT, Benfica’s Haris Seferovic is close to signing a loan deal with Spurs.

Seferovic managed to score nine goals for the Portuguese giants in 45 games last season, according to transfermarkt, as well as providing five assists.

An average of a goal roughly once every four games isn’t going to strike fear into opposition defences, but importantly his presence would mean Mourinho doesn’t have to try and put square pegs in round holes.

For that reason alone, he could be an astute buy, and if he can add more goals to his repertoire, he may even earn himself a permanent switch.