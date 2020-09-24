Manchester United fans may be intrigued to hear Dayot Upamecano’s latest update on his transfer situation.

The talented young France international has really impressed at current club RB Leipzig, and it would not be at all surprising to see him earn a big move in the near future.

Man Utd have been linked with Upamecano by the Telegraph in recent times, and would no doubt benefit from bringing in the 21-year-old as an upgrade on under-performing players like Victor Lindelof and the injury-prone Eric Bailly.

Upamecano has responded to speculation over his future by seemingly admitting that he’s been allowed to talk with other clubs.

On top of that, he refused to rule out a future move and hinted at leaving his future up in the air by saying “you never know” what might happen.

Speaking to Telefoot, as translated by the Metro, Upamecano said: “For the moment I am with Leipzig but it is true that I was able to discuss with certain clubs.

“As I said, for now I am focused on Leipzig and I will continue to play for Leipzig. And then we’ll see.

“You never know what can happen in a football season.”

United will surely need a clearer idea of Upamecano’s situation soon, however, with time running out to make signings and with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad still in dire need of strengthening.