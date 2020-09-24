Video: Emotional Luis Suarez bids farewell in Barcelona press conference

Luis Suarez has bid farewell to Barcelona in an emotional press conference on Thursday as he prepares to join Atletico Madrid in the coming days.

The 33-year-old has enjoyed a glittering stint with the Catalan giants that has seen him emerge as one of the top forwards in Europe in terms of his statistics along with a whole host of major trophies.

However, as Barcelona make changes to their squad this summer under new boss Ronald Koeman, the Uruguayan stalwart is one of the high-profile departures along with Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal.

As seen in the videos below, he was given a chance to say goodbye at a press conference on Thursday, and while he looked emotional throughout, he went into detail on how he was surprised by the decision while also insisting that Barcelona will always be close to his heart after such a memorable spell with the club.

Soon though he’ll be lining up against his former club and teammates as he takes on a new challenge with Atleti…

The dream come true is 'something I could never have even imagined.' #9raciasLuis WATCH LIVE on Barça TV+

?? https://t.co/v28AM27Zzq pic.twitter.com/NBoenLLJ8i — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 24, 2020