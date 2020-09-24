It wasn’t the easiest of night’s work for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side, and the Catalan will have been grateful for Phil Foden being in the right place at the right time to bag a second in their Carabao Cup tie against Bournemouth.

The Cherries had made life difficult for the hosts, with Sam Surridge equalising Liam Delap’s opener.

With 15 minutes to play the visitors were still in the game, but a swift passage of pass-and-move football saw City carve out a chance which cannoned back off of the post.

However, Foden was quickest to react and loft it over Mark Travers’ outstretched arms and send City into the next round.

Pictures from beIN Sports