Lincoln were already two goals down against Liverpool before Curtis Jones took centre-stage.

Both Xherdan Shaqiri and Takumi Minamino’s finishes were out of the top draw, but Jones wasn’t going to be outdone, with two superb goals of his own inside four first-half minutes.

The first, on 32, saw him open his body up and place a curling effort out of the keeper’s reach.

Although the second took a slight deflection, it was no less worthy of the plaudits.

Pictures from beIN Sports