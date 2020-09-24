Video: Minamino makes it five for Liverpool

No sooner had the second half of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup tie against Lincoln begun than normal service had been resumed.

With their first attack of the second-half, Takumi Minamino scored his second and the Reds’ fifth of the night to humiliate the Imps further.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had run riot in a one-sided first-half, with four finishes of the highest quality from Xherdan Shaqiri, Minamino and Curtis Jones (2).

The hosts hadn’t had time to settle once the second 45 began, but Liverpool showed them no mercy.

