Video: Minamino worldy puts Liverpool 2-0 up at Lincoln

Takumi Minamino added his name to the scoresheet after firing a world-class finish past Lincoln’s keeper in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup tie.

The Reds were already one goal to the good thanks to Xherdan Shaqiri’s pin-point free-kick, before the Japanese took a first-time shot from the D, which flew in.

It was a wonderful moment for a player that has yet to make his mark for the Reds but who remains a valued member of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

With 17 minutes gone when he scored, it already looked to be a long way back for the hosts.

Pictures from beIN Sports