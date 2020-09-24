A win against Shkendija in the Europa League will surely have delighted Jose Mourinho, but there was one aspect of the game the Portuguese was none too pleased about.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, he told reporters that he’d been alerted to the fact that the goals were too small by his goalkeepers.

Though not a custodian himself, his experience in the game meant he also would know if something wasn’t right, and after checking himself to confirm the same, he demanded that UEFA changed the goals for the correct size.

Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane were on target in the 3-1 victory, with Erik Lamela getting the other.