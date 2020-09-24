It was a deal that seemed to take forever to get over the line and Arsenal fans would’ve been delighted once Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signed his new contract with the club.

However, the Gabonese centre-forward did come close to leaving according to an exclusive interview that he conducted with Sky Sports News.

That he didn’t was down to one ‘key factor.’

Mikel Arteta’s desire, drive and ambition clearly chimed with Aubameyang and it was the Spaniard as well as the Gunners support that ensured he continued to feel at home.