It was a deal that seemed to take forever to get over the line and Arsenal fans would’ve been delighted once Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signed his new contract with the club.
However, the Gabonese centre-forward did come close to leaving according to an exclusive interview that he conducted with Sky Sports News.
That he didn’t was down to one ‘key factor.’
Mikel Arteta’s desire, drive and ambition clearly chimed with Aubameyang and it was the Spaniard as well as the Gunners support that ensured he continued to feel at home.
? AUBAMEYANG EXCLUSIVE! ?
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has told Sky Sports that he considered leaving Arsenal but the chance to improve under Mikel Arteta was a “key factor” in his decision to sign a new contract…?
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 24, 2020