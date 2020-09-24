Borussia Dortmund’s Thomas Meunier has noted a similarity between his current team-mate, and Man United target, Jadon Sancho, and former Paris Saint-Germain colleague, Kylian Mbappe.

The French World Cup winner and the England international are both at the top of their game at the moment, and it’s little wonder why both are coveted by clubs across Europe.

“Jadon is a bit sneaky,” Meunier told BVB TV, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“He always wants to nutmeg you or dribble past you. It’s a bit like a humiliation. He wants you to know that he’s better than you.

“Mbappe is the same – they are a bit arrogant in the way they play. There are ways to stop them – you take the ball or take the man!”

There are 11 days left of the summer transfer window, and Man United still have a chance of capturing Sancho, albeit their hopes are getting slimmer by the day.

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can add him to the Red Devils’ ranks, it would certainly give United some more depth to their attack.

The sticking point appears to remain the fee, with the Bundesliga outfit thought to want in the region of £108m for Sancho’s services.

For now, that appears to be beyond United, but another poor performance in their next match could see a change of heart at board level.