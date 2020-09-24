West Ham among clubs eyeing swoop on Chelsea with loan move touted

West Ham are reportedly one of a number of clubs with an interest in signing Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on a season-long loan deal.

The 24-year-old could be set for a struggle to feature regularly under Frank Lampard this season given the fierce competition for places at Stamford Bridge.

SEE MORE: Chelsea confirm new signing on five-year deal in touted £22m swoop

Chelsea moved to sign Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech this summer among other new signings, and so places in the final third will be hard to come by.

Loftus-Cheek got the chance to impress against Brighton in the opening game of the Premier League season but failed to deliver, and so now question marks are seemingly being raised over his future at Chelsea.

As reported by The Guardian, the England international is attracting interest from around the Premier League, with West Ham now said to be among the clubs keen on a season-long loan move with Aston Villa also specifically named in the report.

Lampard has recently insisted that he is simply easing his star into action again after he suffered a serious injury the season before last, and so it remains to be seen if his playing time steadily increases as the weeks go on.

However, if it doesn’t and it becomes increasingly difficult for Loftus-Cheek to break into the starting XI on a consistent basis, then a loan exit could be the sensible solution for all concerned to give him minutes and for Chelsea to focus on the players at Lampard’s disposal who are topping the pecking order.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if they would approve an exit to rivals West Ham, and so time will tell if the Hammers get a boost or if they will be facing disappointment with Villa also eyeing a loan move Barkley too.