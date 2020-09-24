Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s tweet about testing positive for COVID-19 is the most Zlatan thing ever

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has given the most typically Zlatan response possible to testing positive for COVID-19.

The former Sweden international is the latest high-profile name to contract the virus, following recent examples such as Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, Paris Saint-Germain stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, and West Ham manager David Moyes.

Ibrahimovic, however, has decided to tweet about his experiences with coronavirus so far, telling the bug it was a “bad idea” to “challenge” him…

I tested negative to Covid yesterday and positive today. No symptoms what so ever. Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea — Zlatan Ibrahimovi? (@Ibra_official) September 24, 2020

Ibrahimovic tweets that he’s not currently experiencing any symptoms, which is quite common, especially for the young and healthy, though the illness has obviously proven very serious and even fatal for many across the world.

We all hope Zlatan continues to not experience any of the more serious symptoms, though for the time being he could perhaps show a little more sensitivity with his words as many will now have lost loved ones to COVID-19.

Ibrahimovic is undoubtedly one of football’s biggest characters, but at times his persona can feel a little forced and in this case it’s arguably bordering on crass and insensitive on the Milan star’s part.