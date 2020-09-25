Arsenal could still add two midfielders as Aouar approach made and veteran midfielder is released

While there’s been plenty of talk about Arsenal looking to make more additions to their midfield this summer, it always looked like they would only have the money to pay one transfer fee.

That means they would either need to sign one player or hope for something else to open up, and it does look like Houssem Aouar and Sami Khedira could be on the verge of a move.

Aouar has been linked with Arsenal all summer but there was little progress in the deal – that’s now changed after it’s emerged that the player has agreed personal terms and The Gunners will meet with Lyon to try and sort out the fee.

That would leave them on the lookout for a cheaper option to anchor the midfield, and Mundo Deportivo have suggested that Arsenal and PSG are looking at German midfielder Sami Khedira.

They confirm that he’s set to leave Juventus on a free transfer so it would only be a case of agreeing his wages, but his experience and defensive discipline could be perfect for Mikel Arteta.

He would shield the defensive line and allow Aouar and Ceballos to run forward, although you would worry about his lack of pace if he’s left exposed against a pacey player on the counter attack.

The financial situation means that Arsenal won’t be able to sign everyone they want to this summer, but Khedira would be a useful addition for a year or two.