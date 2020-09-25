Atletico Madrid may miss out on midfielder as awkward Arsenal haven’t forgotten their approach with Thomas Partey

There are so many things to love about football, but the unrelenting pettiness of those who run football clubs often goes under the radar, especially in the transfer market.

We’ve seen it so many times that clubs will happily trade with each other if they remain on good terms, but as soon as things get a bit prickly then negotiations can be tough.

Mundo Deportivo have reported on the latest with Atletico Madrid’s hunt to sign Lucas Torreira from Arsenal, but it looks like they would rather sell him to anyone else.

The reason for this goes back to Atleti’s stance over Thomas Partey when Arsenal were trying to sign him. The Spanish giants were solid in their negotiating stance and refused to concede any ground to Arsenal when it came to his release fee.

Of course that’s fine and they are within their rights to do that, but it now looks like Arsenal are being very unaccommodating in the talks over Torreira’s sale, so he might not move to Spain after all.

They even suggest that Torino have shown an interest and the player would happily return to Serie A, so Atleti’s chances aren’t looking good at this point.