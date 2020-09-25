Barcelona could finally manage to offload outcast as former club look to re-sign him

The lack of money in football just now means that the biggest teams have found it almost impossible to offload the players they don’t want, and it’s completely slowed the market down.

It’s possible that everyone is waiting for the final days of the window as they hope to pick up some bargains as clubs do anything to offload their outcasts, and it’s certainly been the case for Lyon and Samuel Umtiti.

Things just haven’t worked out in Spain for the defender and he’s had multiple issues in recent weeks, from being accused of lying over self isolation after a positive Covid-19 test to Barca being unable to find any suitors for him.

It’s clear that Ronald Koeman doesn’t rate him so he appeared destined for a season of sitting in the stands, but Lyon have finally stepped forward with a bid to bring him back to the club:

Umtiti veut se relancer et faire l'Euro avec les Bleus : https://t.co/aInz4j9FtG pic.twitter.com/2Cno5TO9r0 — L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) September 25, 2020

Lyon have already sold a few players this summer so it looks like they will have some money to bring new players in, while it’s easy to see Barcelona accepting any offer to let him go.

The report also states that Umtiti is desperate to get back into the French national squad so a move to Lyon will help him play regularly and make that more likely, so this could be the ideal solution for everybody.