According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have received an offer from Everton for Jean-Clair Todibo, with the Toffees offering a loan plus the option to make the deal permanent for €18m.
Barcelona aren’t convinced by the offer from Carlo Ancelotti’s side though, it seems as though the Catalan outfit want a guaranteed sale in order to fund the signing of Manchester City ace Eric Garcia.
Todibo appears to be involved in quite the transfer merry-go-round, with Everton actually eyeing Fikayo Tomori as their prime centre-back target, but Chelsea are only willing to loan out Antonio Rudiger.
Everton first choice as CB is Tomori but #CFC are trying to keep him and loan out Rudiger. That’s why #EFC have now re-opened talks with Barcelona to sign Todibo.
Loan with buy option [€18m] offered, but #FCB want to sell him on a permanent deal to sign Eric Garcia ? #transfers
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 24, 2020
There’s no doubt that Barcelona are working on moving on Todibo before the transfer window closes, with the 20-year-old not featuring in any of the club’s pre-season friendlies.
The promising Frenchman has played the entire 90 minutes in just one of his five first-team appearances for Barcelona, the ace spent the second-half of last season on loan at Bundesliga side Schalke.
Todibo’s spell with Schalke was fairly unflattering, whilst the ace made 10 appearances, the centre-back’s form was shaky and the youngster struggled with some injury troubles.
Ronald Koeman’s side need to make some moves at centre-back that leave them with a more reliable alternative to Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet than Samuel Umtiti, due to the ace’s injury proneness.