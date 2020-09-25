Chelsea hope a specialised training regime will help star get over his injury problems

Football has come a long way in terms of training and conditioning methods, so it completely makes sense for certain players to have special training regimes to help them manage their fitness.

It’s not at the level of Ledley King at Spurs where he couldn’t train but managed to play a full game once a week, but ESPN have reported that Chelsea have resorted to special measures to sort out Christian Pulisic’s fitness issues.

The American was a key player for Chelsea last season when he could get onto the pitch, but he was often kept out of the side by little issues here and there.

That continued into this season where he’s now back in training after another injury lay off, so it’s clear that Frank Lampard is hoping they can help him overcome those issues:

“Of course, when you look at a player with his recent record, you are trying to find the right way, the right balance of getting the best out of him which we saw in big periods last year and making sure you don’t overcook him and leave him susceptible to injury, particularly a player of his explosive pace and balance. That’s a fine line.”

“We are working on that and Christian is also very open to that. He wants to play, he is so hungry to play and he is very nearly fit now but it is certainly something we will have to manage with him this season because we have all seen the talent and it is something we want to get right. I am not saying it is a fundamental chronic issue, it’s not. But we want to get as many minutes of the really great Christian we saw lots of last season on the pitch.”

It’s often said that your best ability is your availability and a player is never going to succeed if they can’t be relied upon to play on a regular basis, so hopefully Pulisic stays fit and has another great season.