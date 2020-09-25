According to the Sun, Chelsea are now ready to sanction a loan exit for Kepa Arrizabalaga after securing the signing of Edouard Mendy from Rennes.

The Blues announced the capture of the Senegal international yesterday, with the side’s new No.1 reportedly joining for a fee of £22m.

The Sun report that Frank Lampard is looking to loan out Kepa before the transfer deadline, with Chelsea willing to listen to proposals for the 25-year-old.

Kepa has still been Chelsea’s prime option between the sticks despite a terrible year, the Spaniard once again proved that he’s not fit for the No.1 role after a costly error in the defeat to Liverpool.

More Stories / Latest News Popular Man United player emerges as late summer target for Everton Man United eye £6m discount on defensive target after personal push from ace Jadon Sancho ‘desperate’ to join three Man United players as Dortmund brace for £90m bid

The Spain international’s reckless attempt to pass it out from the back rather than clearing the ball was snapped up by Sadio Mane, with the forward not turning down the gift as he made it 2-0 to the Reds.

Kepa, who became the world’s most expensive goalkeeper when he joined Chelsea, also failed to keep out Leandro Trossard’s long-range effort in the win against Brighton.

The Sun surprisingly report that Chelsea still hope to recoup around £40m from Kepa next summer, as long as the ace experiences a decent loan spell away from all the pressure and attention.

Whilst the Sun don’t explicitly mention any sides interested in the ace, there’s no doubt that the media will eventually moot a return to Spain for the out-of-form stopper.