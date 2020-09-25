According to French outlet RMC Sport, Chelsea have turned down Paris Saint-Germain’s initial loan offer for out-of-favour defender Antonio Rudiger.

RMC Sport report that the Champions League finalists are in the market for a centre-back, which is no surprise following club legend Thiago Silva’s decision to join Chelsea on a free transfer.

It’s added that the French powerhouses tabled a loan offer which included the option to make the deal permanent, but Chelsea have knocked back that bid as they are eyeing an outright sale.

Chelsea’s stance is certainly surprising, considering that the Telegraph and Kicker initially suggested that a season-long loan exit was the most likely option for defender.

Rudiger has found himself cast aside after Frank Lampard’s decision to not include the Germany international in the squad for the Carabao Cup win against Barnsley, an exit is now likely.

The Barnsley snub was the final nail in the coffin it seemed as Rudiger was also left out of the matchday squad for the defeat to Liverpool.

Rudiger made Rudiger made 26 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea last season, the ace’s performances have been disappointing over the last year.

Rudiger is now behind Silva, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori in the centre-back pecking order, with the Euros on the horizon, a permanent or temporary exit is the ace’s best option.

RMC Sport add that talks between the two clubs are expected to continue as Chelsea ultimately need to part with the ace in some capacity before the transfer window closes on October 5.