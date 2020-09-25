Despite having spent in the region of £230m on transfers already this summer, it appears that Chelsea are keen to get one more deal over the line before the window closes in 10 days time.

According to journalist, Nicolo Schira, via his official Twitter account, and cited by the Daily Star, West Ham United’s Declan Rice has agreed personal terms on a five-year deal with the Blues.

#Chelsea are literally on fire: after #Mendy’s signing #Blues are working to close Declan #Rice’s deal. Talks ongoing with #WestHam (rejected a bid of €50M + add-ons). The midfielder has already agreed personal terms for 5-year contract. #transfers #CFC #WHUFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) September 24, 2020

The Daily Star also go on to note that the east Londoners are adamant that Rice stays at the London Stadium, however, the fact that he’s agreed a five-year deal elsewhere suggests that he wants to move on to pastures new.

Given how poorly the Hammers have begun their 2020/21 campaign, a move back to the team he left to join West Ham makes sense.

It would also allow him to join up with one of his best friends both inside and inside of the game; Mason Mount.

Moreover, he would shore up Chelsea’s midfield and arguably make them a force in the Premier League over the coming months.