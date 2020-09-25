Any faint hopes of Kepa finding some kind of confidence and competence over the summer have faded away, so it was obvious that the club needed to get a new goalkeeper in.

That eventually happened with Edouard Mendy although it probably took longer than many would’ve hoped, so everyone will be waiting to see if he’s the answer to the problem position.

It’s a big call to give any keeper his debut because you want them to be comfortable with their teammates and you need to cut out any communication issues that may crop out, so it appears that this weekend has come too early for Mendy:

Lampard says Edouard Mendy won’t start tomorrow having only arrived yesterday and not trained much this week. #WBACHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 25, 2020

It probably points to Willy Caballero starting the game because Kepa’s downward spiral has just continued, while the Argentine is much less likely to let you down.

It’s always a disaster for a top club if team selection is dictated by “the least worst option”, and West Brom will fancy their chances against either keeper when they face Chelsea tomorrow.

If it’s Caballero who starts then it will be worth lumping long balls into the box because he will start flapping, so at least this should make the game more entertaining for the neutral.