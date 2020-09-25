Frank Lampard’s immediate contradiction suggests hope for player sales as he also addresses Declan Rice rumours

Every manager is so well media trained that they can usually get their points across without actually saying anything meaningful, and Frank Lampard managed to pull that off today.

He seems a bit irritated by the question and spends a lot of time talking about how he won’t comment on other players and doesn’t have to comment on them – but it would be much simpler to deny everything if there’s no interest there.

The main focus at Chelsea just now will be around player sales because the squad is bloated, and Lampard was asked about Jorginho and Antonio Rudiger, but he does appear to immediately contradict himself here.

He talks about them being his players and expecting nothing to happen in the transfer window, before immediately switching to how they could move on if the deal was right for the club and the players were happy to move on:

Frank Lampard addresses the rumours surrounding Jorginho, Rudiger and Declan Rice pic.twitter.com/Yz2JWpUIJE — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 25, 2020

The Declan Rice situation is interesting because a holding midfielder is Chelsea’s last major need after the signing of Edouard Mendy, but Lampard doesn’t give too much away with that.

His prickly answer to the question without a denial might suggest there’s some interest there but they are struggling to get a deal over the line, but it would be a surprise if there’s not any more transfer business involving Chelsea to be done this summer.