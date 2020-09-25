“In gestures and actions” – Frank Lampard explains how a new arrival is making a big impact already

Thiago Silva turned 36 earlier this week so he was never going to be a long term option for Chelsea, but there’s a lot of hope that his experience and leadership can help to turn this defence around.

There may be some fears that his lack of pace could be exploited in the Premier League but that should be fine as long as Frank Lampard doesn’t leave him exposed with a ridiculously high line, while it also sounds like he’s settled in very quickly.

His lack of English was rarely mentioned when he was being linked with the club, but it would make sense if he was struggling to have an early impact due to that language barrier.

It actually sounds like the opposite is true after Lampard discussed his new signing today, and it appears that he’s managing to get everything across with gestures and actions which is making up for his lack of words just now:

He’ll probably manage to get through the first few games if he learns some key phrases such as “lump it” and “man on”, but Lampard’s words do indicate that Silva and Chilwell have the personalities and quality to vastly improve this backline.