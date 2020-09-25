There are 10 days remaining of the summer transfer window, so Man United can be in no doubt how long they have left to secure Jadon Sancho.

A potential deal that’s taken all summer and still appears no closer to getting over the line will be sorted one way or the other by October 5.

Given that there is no resolution at this stage, Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Carragher, has questioned not only whether Sancho is worth the money but also if signing him would have an adverse effect on Mason Greenwood.

“United’s hesitation in meeting Sancho’s valuation so far in this transfer window feels like it is an attempt to reverse the culture of overpaying,” Carragher wrote in his Daily Telegraph column.

“As fine a player as Sancho is, is he worth £108m? And what impact would such a deal have on the game time of Mason Greenwood, who looks like the best young attacking talent in the country by some distance, scoring 17 goals last season?

“If United think Sancho is worth it, the deal should have been done already.

“What I cannot understand is if United do not think so, why haven’t they moved on?

“If the deal is not right, regardless of how much it upsets fans, walking away and buying an alternative target can be a sign of strength, not weakness.”

One thing is almost certain.

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does finally get his man, he can’t say that the club haven’t backed him.

Although United have been quiet compared to some of their Premier League opponents, they have brought in Donny van de Beek, and Sancho’s capture would signal their intent.

Were the England international not be secured, then the Norwegian will have to rely on his current front three until the next window at least.