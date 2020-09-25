Jadon Sancho ‘desperate’ to join three Man United players as Dortmund brace for £90m bid

Manchester United’s number-one summer transfer target Jadon Sancho is reportedly ‘desperate’ to join-up with international team-mates Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and captain Harry Maguire.

Sancho, 20, emerged as the Reds’ number one summer transfer target nearly a year ago after a hugely impressive breakthrough campaign with Dortmund last season saw him be directly involved in 40 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions.

The talented winger is believed to be available for just upwards of £100 as per The Times but after drawn out negotiations, a potential move has so far failed to materialise.

With just over a week left in the transfer window United fans are becoming increasingly concerned that a deal between United and the Black and Yellows may not be struck.

However, according to a recent report from Express Dortmund’s winger is ‘desperate’ to link-up with United attacking duo Rashford and Greenwood and club captain Maguire.

It is understood that personal terms and agency fees are no longer an obstacle with the 20-year-old reportedly agreeing to earn an eye-watering £175,000-per week at Old Trafford.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is reported to be preparing to launch a £75m plus £15m in add ons next week in a ‘take-it-or-leave-it’ offer to Dortmund, as per The Mirror.