In the pre-match press conference ahead of Monday’s eagerly-anticipated clash between Liverpool and Arsenal, Jurgen Klopp was quizzed on Naby Keita’s development since joining in the summer of 2018.

The question actually came via one of Klopp’s associates in former RB Leipzig manager and Head of Football, Ralf Rangnick.

Liverpool signed Keita for a fee of £52.75m, as per the Independent, with the Reds’ clever hierarchy pre-agreeing a deal for the ace a year in advance.

Keita has now settled after a difficult start with the Merseyside outfit, the Guinea ace started just 22 games in his debut season and missed a lot of action last term due to injury troubles.

Klopp stated that the central midfielder is doing ‘really well’ now, with the German reiterating that Keita had to also learn English and settle into the squad.

Jurgen Klopp hailing Naby Keita's development and also showing his class with some praise for Ralf Rangnick… pic.twitter.com/WRhGtbfTJo — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 25, 2020

Klopp showed his class as always as he also reserved some special praise for Rangnick, hailing his compatriot for the work he’s done in German football, playing a key role in transforming several clubs.

Even last season, Keita only started 16 of his 27 appearances across all competitions, but the ace has really kicked since the Premier League restarted following a hiatus due to the pandemic.

Keita hasn’t looked back since, the attack-minded midfielder has started both of the Reds’ opening Premier League games of the new campaign.

Keita compliments the more traditional Jordan Henderson especially well, the African star loves to try some things that are outside the box, which really adds a spark to the Reds’ midfield ranks.