Liverpool sign talented forward to his first professional contract

It’s well known that the vast majority of youngsters won’t get anywhere near the first team at the biggest clubs, but even getting to the point where they sign a professional deal is an incredible achievement.

Liverpool have just announced that their talented youngster James Balazigi has signed his first professional deal with he club, so it will be interesting to follow his development from here.

He’s 17 years old but they point out that he was making a big impact for the U18 side at the age of 15, while he’s listed as an attacking midfielder who can also player higher up the pitch when needed.

He’s expected to mainly feature for the U18 side this season while he’s also an England international at youth level, so clearly he has a bright future in the game.

He did get a small taste of senior football when he played against Wigan Athletic in the EFL Cup for Liverpool’s academy side recently, and it certainly looks like it’s a name to keep an eye on in the next few years.