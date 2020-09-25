According to the Guardian, Alex Telles thinks that Porto’s €20m (£18.3m) demands for his services are ‘unrealistic’, boosting Manchester United’s chances of landing the ace for a cut-price fee.

The 27-year-old believes that this is too much to command considering that he’s in the final year of his contract, however the Brazilian remains confident a move can be sealed by the transfer deadline.

The Guardian report that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side value the ace at around £12m (€13.1m), meaning the Red Devils are holding out for a discount of just over £6m.

United have been heavily linked with Telles recently, it appears as though the Manchester outfit want to bolster their options at left-back – which are currently Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams.

Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha recently reported that the full-back has already agreed personal terms ahead of a move.

The Guardian add that Porto’s need to raise cash from sales in order to fund any signings this summer will help United’s hopes of driving down the fee for Telles.

Telles put his name in the headlines on the weekend after scoring two penalties and registering an assist in Porto’s 3-1 win against Braga.

The Brazilian, who is a penalty taker for the Portuguese giants, scored 13 times last season, whilst also chipping in with an impressive 12 assists thanks to marauding runs from the left flank.

Telles has been a standout at Porto for years now, it would be interesting to see if the left-back has what it takes to step up and perform in a respectably much more competitive league.