Houssem Aouar moving to Arsenal does have an enormous degree of inevitability about it, but the transfer window will be closing soon so things will need to move quickly.

The Lyon star was outstanding last season in their run to the Champions League Semi Final and he looks like he should improve Arsenal’s midfield, and this report makes it sound like a deal is closer than ever:

They claim that the player actually preferred a move to Barcelona or Juventus, but they didn’t make an official bid so he’s now agreed to join Arsenal instead.

That means it will come down to The Gunners actually agreeing a fee with Lyon, but that also sounds very promising.

They suggest that a meeting is planned to refine the proposed amount so that makes it sound like the two sides aren’t too far apart, so hopefully it will just be a case of sorting out the schedule of the payments and any potential bonus.

One look at Twitter shows you just how desperate the Arsenal fans are to see this move go through, so hopefully something will happen very soon.