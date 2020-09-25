Mikel Arteta addresses Jorginho rumours and offers further hope for new signings

Things are looking pretty rosy at Arsenal just now, but improving the midfield area could really help them move on to the next level.

Securing the return of Dani Ceballos was huge and his supporting cast has looked fine so far, but we should get a much better idea of how strong they are after playing Liverpool twice in a week.

Mikel Arteta was asked about some of the rumours about incomings and outgoings in his press conference today, and it does look like there’s some hope for new signings here:

The Jorginho to Arsenal rumours are getting stronger – Here's what Mikel Arteta had to say on the matter… pic.twitter.com/HOYcj3jG9b — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 25, 2020

He talks about wanting to improve the squad so it sounds like they will be pushing to make some deals happen, but it’s still not clear how much it depends on selling players first.

He can’t offer an update on Lucas Torreira but he talks about looking for different options depending on what happens with some of the existing players, so that might hint that sales need to be made first.

The rumours with Chelsea midfielder Jorginho are getting stronger and he was directly asked about him here, while you can also see that he was almost drawn in by the question about Man City’s interest in him a couple of years ago.

It’s probably wise to just refuse to answer it because he could end up talking himself into a corner there, but it looks like the fans can still be hopeful for a new arrival or two.

It’s one of those awkward situations where being dominated by Liverpool this weekend will scare the board into action, but you can’t go into a big game with that mindset.