Neco Williams blacks out Twitter after vile abuse from some Liverpool fans following Lincoln win

Liverpool ace Neco Williams has blacked out his Twitter account after receiving disgusting abuse from some of the club’s fans after last night’s win against Lincoln.

The 19-year-old acts as the backup to Trent Alexander-Arnold and had the chance to impress in yesterday’s Carabao Cup outing.

Whilst the Welshman’s performance may not have been as perfect as some supporters would’ve liked, he’s young after all and the Reds actually won 7-2.

A few examples of the unnecessary abuse can be seen here.

Neco Williams has blacked out his social media after tonnes of abuse tonight. If you want to criticse something he does on the pitch in a moment, that’s fine but absolutely do not @ him with it or abuse him. Not what we should be about as a fan base at all. pic.twitter.com/ZbDnLC57c4 — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) September 24, 2020

To the people that have caused Neco Williams to black out his social media due to abuse, you should be ashamed. He is 19. He is learning, he is developing, not everyone is perfect all the time. He has the best coach in the world to guide him, we should encourage our players! pic.twitter.com/ljxsEjt9kS — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) September 25, 2020

It’s a real shame to see that a young footballer can’t escape such vile abuse from some so-called fans of his own boyhood club – especially following a victory.

In fact, such behaviour should never be condoned regardless of the outcome of a match, it’s now time for the rest of the Liverpool fanbase to name, shame and cast aside these so-called supporters.

Williams has made 13 first-team appearances for Liverpool since breaking into the side last season.

Young players need support at all times, there’s absolutely no excuse for such targeted abuse of someone trying to establish themselves in the professional game.

Unfortunately, incidents like this are becoming far more common these days in the age of social media, it’s a heartbreaking sign of what the beautiful game’s become.