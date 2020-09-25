N’Golo Kante’s move to Inter Milan hinges on rivals landing highly-rated defender

Chelsea defensive midfielder N’Golo Kante’s potential move to Inter Milan reportedly hinges on rivals Tottenham Hotspur securing the signing of highly-rated centre-back Milan Skriniar.

Kante, 29, moved to Chelsea in 2016 from Leicester City’s famous 2015-16 title winning side in a move which cost the Blues £32.22m as per TransferMarkt and has gone onto enjoy a hugely successful three-year spell.

The tireless Frenchman’s spell in London has seen him lift three major trophies including his second consecutive Premier League title in the 2016-17 season.

Despite being part of Chelsea’s domestic and European success in the last three years, Kante’s future has been thrown into doubt this summer after it emerged that the World Cup winning midfielder is a shock transfer target for Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan.

The Nerazzurri reportedly offered former Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen to the Blues in a swap deal to lure Kante the other way and bring the Frenchman to the San Siro, as per The Guardian.

The latest in this ongoing saga comes from Italian outlet Gazzetta (via Sports Witness) who claim that the Italian giants are considering making a fresh attempt to land Kante but in order to raise the required funds will need to offload Slovakian centre-back Skriniar first.

Skriniar is reportedly a target for Jose Mourinho who is looking to bolster his defensive options, however, a potential move for the highly-rated defender remains uncertain as Inter Milan hold out for a £55m offer with Spurs only willing to offer up to £45m, as per Inter FC News.

All the noise coming out of Italy suggests that in order for both Inter Milan and Spurs to land their targets, the sale of Skriniar will play a pivotal role.