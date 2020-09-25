Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints that Eric Bailly will be a starter for Manchester United

In the pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s clash against Brighton, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted at a starting berth for Eric Bailly.

James Cooper quizzed the boss on the Red Devils’ centre-back options, with Solskjaer suggesting that the ‘sloppy’ goals conceded to Crystal Palace last week signified a blip of sorts.

Solskjaer then hinted at a starting spot for Bailly from now on by citing the ‘good partnership’ that the Ivorian showed when playing alongside Harry Maguire when he was fit last season.

Bailly turned in a solid performance in the Carabao Cup win over Luton Town, lining up the 26-year-old to take Victor Lindelof’s spot with Solskjaer stating the ‘big bonus’ of having Bailly back fit.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's comments on Eric Bailly and Manchester United's centre-back situation… pic.twitter.com/N3sFrgIPUc — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 25, 2020

More Stories / Latest News (Video) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains where the squad’s fitness levels are Neco Williams blacks out Twitter after vile abuse from some Liverpool fans following Lincoln win (Video) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives Man United transfer update during press conference

Solskjaer also added that he’s ‘looking forward’ to Bailly playing more games this season, as the club have been ‘waiting’ for the centre-back to get back to full fitness and playing regularly.

Bailly was limited to just 11 appearances for the Red Devils due to constant injury troubles, with most of the former Villarreal star’s action coming in cup competitions.

Quite frankly, it’s high time that Lindelof had sterner competition for the spot to partner Maguire, Bailly’s injury woes and the unreliability of Phil Jones have seen the Swede relatively unchallenged as a starter.

United need more competition at the heart of defence, and whilst Solskjaer refused to comment on potential additions, having Bailly available – hopefully consistently – is a massive plus for the side.