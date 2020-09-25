Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues no-nonsense statement on two outcast players

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has issued a no-nonsense statement on defender Marcos Rojo and back-up keeper Sergio Romero claiming that it’s not his primary duty to make sure both players are happy amid speculation both are set to be axed.

Rojo, 30, joined United in 2014 from Sporting Lisbon in a move which cost the Reds £18m as per TransferMarkt but despite being with the club for over six years now has never really been able to establish himself as a first-team regular.

The Argentinian defender has featured in just 122 games for United and after spending the second-half of last season out on loan with Club Estudiantes has found his Old Trafford days numbered.

Elsewhere, Romero, 33, who joined United on a free transfer five years ago from Serie A outfit Sampdoria and has totalled 61 appearances in all competitions for the Reds.

Despite becoming popular among the United faithful after being very reliable in-between the sticks whenever called upon, Romero’s United career may also be coming to an end after being snubbed by Solskjaer in last season’s FA Cup and Europa League semi-finals.

Speaking in this morning’s press conference the United boss was asked whether or not a club clear-out is needed, as quoted by Manchester Evening News, the Norwegian said: “You know, players are happy when they win well and win games, I am too, it’s not my job to keep them happy, it’s to pick players to get results, and up to them to be fit and be ready when called upon.”

United are currently preparing to face-off against Graham Potter’s impressive Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday in what will be the Reds’ second Premier League match of the season and will be hoping to improve on their domestic opening 3-1 defeat against Crystal Palace.